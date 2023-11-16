Entenmann’s just released a line of old-fashioned cake doughnuts

Baked goods brand Entenmann’s is looking to invoke some nostalgia with their latest creation hitting grocery store shelves.

New Entenmann’s Donut Cakes are baked instead of fried so they have the consistency of cake, which the brand says is more like an old-fashioned style doughnut you’d find at a bakery. They contain no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors.

The doughnuts are available now at select retailers in Cinnamon & Sugar and Double Chocolate Chip. Each box contains six individually packaged doughnuts so you can pack them in your lunch or take them on-the-go for a quick breakfast.

Entenmann's

MORE: Apple cider doughnut cake will please any crowd

The new doughnut cakes are just the latest in a handful of treats Entenmann’s has rolled out this year, including ready-to-bake Entenmann’s cookie dough and doughnut ice cream sandwiches.

The cookie dough is currently sold in Albertsons-owned stores (Acme, United, Kings, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, etc.) in four flavors: Glazed Donut, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Brownie and Cinnamon Toffee.

You’ll find the ice cream sandwiches in Walmart stores nationwide in six flavors featuring three different ice cream flavors including Brownie Cookie Salted Caramel, Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut and Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Entenmann's

MORE: Krispy Kreme’s new fall menu includes a Caramel Pecan Brownie doughnut

Rival snack brand Little Debbie has also released an ice cream line that includes seven flavors of their popular treats such as Oatmeal Creme Pies, Cosmic Brownies, Honey Buns, Swiss Rolls and Nutty Bars. Each ice cream flavor has actual pieces of the baked goods swirled in.

The brand’s Christmas tree cakes ice cream has returned for the season in two new flavors: Chocolate Christmas Tree Cakes and Little Debbie Cherry Cordials.

MORE: You can now get a Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake inflatable

What is your favorite grocery store snack?

SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.