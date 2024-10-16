GREAT FALLS — After 14 seasons and nearly 300 episodes, the CBS hit series ‘Blue Bloods’ is headed for the homestretch of its amazing run. Much of the success of the New York City based police family drama can be attributed to stars such as Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan.

But the show also features an incredibly talented supporting cast, including Abigail Hawk who plays the recurring role of Detective Abigail Baker.

End of an era: ‘Blue Bloods’ star reflects on TV show success

“She doesn't judge a book by its cover, but she can. She totally can,” said Hawk during an interview recently with MTN. “And she's got some great sarcasm and wit that she just keeps in her back pocket and zings when she needs to.

The Atlanta-born actress describes her character as the smartest person in the room, who co-star Tom Selleck lovingly called the mistress of subtext.

After 14 years on the show, she says its hard to believe it’s coming to an end.



“Obviously it changed the trajectory of my life. Its weird to not be seeing my best friends every day. Super weird,” said Hawk. “But, you know the overwhelming emotion that I'm feeling right now is gratitude that it happened.”

Abigail says when she read the final episode, she sobbed.

“You will shed a tear. I will leave it at that,” said Hawk.

She called it a well written, perfect ending. She says in addition to a great cast with great writing, the nostalgia for family dinner is what has kept ‘Blue Bloods’ going strong for so long.

“I think the Reagans truly making the time and carving it out to reconnect, to pause and just get their feet out of the fire for a second is really, really important and a lesson that all of us can understand,” said Hawk.

Hawk jokes that she sang before she could talk. Her career has included time in local theater and even starring alongside Ryan Seacrest in a show called ‘Reality Check’.

“I was 12 and he was 19. And he had this perfect, like Zach Morris hair,” said Hawk. “And I just was so gaga eyed about him, but he was so fun to work with.”

Her post ‘Blue Bloods’ career includes starring in the independent film ‘Daruma’, about two unlikely people going on a journey of forgiveness and redemption. What sets it apart is the two lead actors are disabled in real life.

“But it's also not about disability at all,” said Hawk. “And I think that's what sets it apart, is that they're just people. And it's not some inspirational story about what they overcame.”

The second half of ‘Blue Bloods’ final season premieres Friday night, October 18, on CBS.

