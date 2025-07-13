Fairfield preps for Swim Days event, with unique auction item

For generations of kids in Fairfield, the town pool is where summer memories are made. But keeping it open each year isn’t easy—or cheap. From lifeguard wages to pool chemicals to maintenance and leak repairs, the pool costs about $50,000 annually to operate.

To help cover that cost, the community comes together each July for Fairfield Swim Days, an annual weeklong fundraiser packed with family-friendly events.

Megan Caffyn, a member of the Fairfield Swim Days Committee, says, “Little community pools do cost a lot of money, but they're also the heart of the community. It's where all the kids spend their time for the summer.”

The festivities begin Wednesday, July 16th, with a family pool party and kids’ triathlon.

The week continues with events like trivia night, Bingo, a golf tournament, street dance, inflatable water slides in the park, kids’ games, food vendors, and more.

The celebration wraps up on Saturday, July 19th, with a parade and silent and live auction at the Fairfield Community Hall.

And this year, a piece of Fairfield history will be up for grabs: the Silver Dollar Bar sign.

The Silver Dollar Bar served the town for nearly 100 years before recently closing. Its iconic neon sign, now donated by the new owners of the Tumbleweed Bar & Grill, is expected to be the highlight of the auction.

Caffyn explains, “It’s a piece of Fairfield history leaving, you know, but not necessarily leaving. Like, I really feel like whoever purchases the sign is going to have it in our Historical Society museum. So, I mean, it's always going to stay, I feel, in Fairfield.”

In recent years, Swim Days has raised between $25,000 and $30,000. This year, organizers hope to bring in even more, with all proceeds going directly to the Fairfield Swimming Pool.

Below is a full list of Swim Day events in Fairfield:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 16

4:30 PM – Registration for kids and adult triathlon (Fairfield Town Park)

5:30 PM – Kids and adult triathlon

7:00–9:00 PM – Family pool party

THURSDAY, JULY 17

6:00–7:00 PM – Happy Hour at Fairfield Community Hall• Drinks and food available (must be ordered when registering)

7:00 PM – Trivia Night at Fairfield Community Hall ($10 per person)• To register and place a food order, call 406-868-4569

FRIDAY, JULY 18

9:30 AM – Registration for kids and family golf scramble

10:00 AM – Golf scramble begins

11:00 AM–6:00 PM – Inflatable water slides in the park

3:00 PM – Golf scramble registration

4:00 PM – Golf scramble

6:00–8:00 PM – Bingo and snacks at Fairfield Town Park

8:00 PM–12:00 AM – Street dance on Main Street

SATURDAY, JULY 19