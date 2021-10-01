Feel Good Friday: Scholarship created in honor of Jan Cahill

GREAT FALLS — Jan Cahill, who was serving as the chair of the Great Falls Public Schools Board of Trustees, and also as the superintendent of Vaughn School, died unexpectedly in June 2021 . He was a “a champion of public education,” according to GFPS superintendent Tom Moore.

The Great Falls Public Schools Foundation has now created a scholarship in Cahill's name to honor his memory and impact.

Cahill's son Bob said: "My dad’s life mission was to support the public school education. It’s been 17 weeks since we said our goodbyes, but his mission will continue on. With lots of support, we have been able to create a memorial scholarship on his behalf. Thank you all for your grace, love and support."

The GFPS Foundation said that Cahill's passion for education began with his interest in history and music. Cahill believed history was essential to remember the struggles and challenges we overcame to be a better society. His interest in music was fostered in the home. His father was a professional pianist and bought Jan his first set of drums at an early age. Jan played music throughout his time in school and continued to play drums and sing in local bands for over 50 years.

Caheill graduated from MSU-Billings in 1979 with a degree in history, political science, and earth science. In 1984 he earned a Master’s degree in Curriculum/ Administration.

Scholarship Requirements



One $1,000 scholarship for graduates from GFH, CMR or PGEC Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA Applicant must attend a college/university in Montana Applicant must explain how music or other hobbies helped them thrive in academics Applicant must explain how they have overcome challenges