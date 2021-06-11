Obituary: Jan Frank Cahill

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jan Cahill, beloved husband, father, and mentor. Jan passed away on June 8, 2021, with his family by his side.

He is fondly remembered as a great teacher, school principal, and superintendent of public schools that span from Nevada to our home state of Montana. His defining work was in the administration of education, where he served as the Board Chairman of Directors of the Montana School Board Association, and Chairman for the Great Falls Public School District Board since 2005. Jan was also the superintendent of Vaughn Public School since 2015.

He loved to sing and play the piano, but is best remembered for playing the drums, which he did until nearly his final days. He was most proud of his bands, Bobby Dann and the Generation Gap, Touch of Country, and most recently Country Comfort.

The Great Falls Public Schools system has offered to host a memorial to Jan’s life at the Great Falls High School auditorium on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 4:00 p.m.