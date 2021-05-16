Fire consumes car wash in Belgrade

Several agencies responded to a fire at a car wash in Belgrade early Sunday morning.

Firefighters received the call at around 3:30 a.m. for a fire at the Rocky Mountain Car Wash off Jackrabbit Lane, just south of I-90 in Belgrade.

Central Valley Fire District was still at the scene as of 10 a.m. monitoring for hot spots.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or extent of the damage.

At this point, there are no reports of any injuries.

