Get these National Coffee Day freebies and deals on Friday

What’s the best unofficial holiday? If your answer is “National Coffee Day,” then these deals are for you.

That special holiday is this Friday, Sept. 29, and scores of coffee chains and restaurants want to help you celebrate (and pull in your business) by offering freebies and discounts. Ready for a free buzz this Friday — and even into the weekend? Stop by one of these establishments.

Dunkin’

If you’re not already a rewards member of Dunkin’, now is the time to become one. On Sept. 29, Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a complimentary medium hot or iced coffee (excluding espresso beverages, cold brews and Nitro cold brews). Sign up here for free.

Krispy Kreme

Stop by Krispy Kreme on Friday, Sept. 29 and you’ll get a medium hot or iced coffee. You don’t need to be a rewards member and there’s no purchase necessary. You can also order the fancy stuff like espresso-based lattes. And if you buy a dozen doughnuts, you can get an extra Original Glazed dozen for $2.

Starbucks

In a way, you might say Starbucks has been celebrating National Coffee Day all month with its September “ThursYays,” which is its BOGO deal on fall-themed drinks on Thursdays between noon and 4 p.m. The last one is this Thursday, Sept. 28. You must be a Starbucks Rewards member to participate.

Select Starbucks stores are also having free coffee tastings on Sept. 29 as part of its first Global Coffee Week, but you should check your local shop to see if it’s participating.

Peet’s Coffee

Peet’s Coffee has a super-fun deal going on for National Coffee Day. It’s called Peet’s “Disloyalty Program.” Sign in or create a Peetnik Rewards account and upload a screen grab from another coffee chain’s rewards app; Peet’s will convert it to a free drink award. All you need is a points balance greater than zero at Starbucks, Tim Hortons, Dunkin’, Better Buzz Coffee, Bluestone Lane, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Dutch Bros, The Human Bean or Joe and the Juice.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

This coffee chain isn’t giving away free coffee to everyone, but it plans to give away an entire year’s worth of it to one special customer. How can you be that customer? With every coffee or other item you buy with your Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf app between Sept. 29 and Oct. 31, you will be entered into a contest to win free coffee and tea for a year. You heard that right: The winner will get a regular-sized drink every day for one year.

Even if you don’t win this amazing prize, you might be one of the 60 other winners who win free drinks for the rest of 2023. Here’s a Facebook post about the contest:

Scooters

It’s a little late in the month to find this out (sorry!), but Scooters gives away free coffee every day in September. You can order any coffee from fresh-brewed hot coffee to the popular Caramelicious, Scooter Doodle or French Vanilla beverages. The offer is valid for one coffee per person, per visit.

Biggby Coffee

On Sept. 29, you can get a free 20-ounce brewed coffee at Biggby. Just know that if you order a bigger size or a modifier, you’ll pay extra.

Bruegger’s Bagels

Head to Bruegger’s Bagels on Sept. 29, and you can get a free medium coffee with any purchase.

Tim Horton’s

On Sept. 29, rewards members at Tim Horton’s will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with a purchase of $3 or more at participating U.S. restaurants. The chain is also releasing an exclusive lineup of Coffee Crews merch inspired by five of its orders, only available that day, with early access for Tims Rewards members.

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee has lots of benefits in store for its reward members this week. (Sign up here to get in on the perks.)

On Thursday, Sept. 28, you’ll receive a large drink for the price of a medium. On Sept. 29, you’ll get a medium Espresso Shaker for $3 (it usually costs over $7). On Sept. 30, you can get $1 off any two handcrafted beverages. And on Oct. 1, the chain will take $1 off any size drip brew coffee of the day. Here are the details from Facebook:

Stewart’s Shops

There’s no extra purchase or reward membership necessary to enjoy National Coffee Day at Stewart’s Shops. Just stop by and order a hot, iced, or cold brew coffee (any size or flavor) from noon to close at all of the locations on Sept. 29.

Circle K

Circle K has stretched National Coffee Day into a whole week, from Sept. 25 through Oct. 2. Just order through the app to receive one free coffee of any size.

Shipley Donuts

To get a free medium coffee ( of its House Blend or iced coffee) at Shipley Do-Nuts, you can make a purchase online with the code COFFEE929 or in-store at participating locations on Sept. 29.

Duck Donuts

The folks at Duck Donuts will be happy to reward you with a free medium hot coffee or cold brew as long as you purchase something. If you order online, use the promo code COFFEEDAY23. Here’s the deal on Facebook:

Dutch Bros

At Dutch Bros Coffee, you need to buy a hat to get in on the free coffee on Sept. 29. Purchase the “Drink More Coffee” hat, which is available at stores for $20, and you can have any drink of your choice for free.

Royal Farms

On Sept. 29, RoFo Rewards members will get one free hot or iced coffee of any size or flavor, including pumpkin spice, dropped into their account. If you’re not already a rewards member, you can download the Royal Farms app here to join.

Ellianos Coffee Company

To claim a free medium iced or hot coffee at Ellianos Coffee Company, visit the store on Sept. 29 and simply tell the baristas that you’d like to accept the store’s free coffee offer.

Sheetz

Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, you can get a free coffee with a purchase of anything on the Sheetz app. Choose any size Nitro or cold brew coffee and enter the code BREW4U on the Offerz tab.

Kolache Factory

To get your free 12-ounce cup of coffee at the Kolache Factory on Sept. 29, simply ask for it in the store.

Pilot Flying J

On Friday, Sept. 29, Pilot Flying J customers can get any size hot, iced, or cold brew coffee free with purchase through the myRewards Plus app. You can also get the new frozen Pilot coffee for free.

Perkins Restaurant

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery is launching its own coffee brand, and between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1, it’s offering customers a 20% discount on its coffee bags and K-Cup Single Serve Coffee boxes.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette is extending National Coffee Day into the whole weekend. From Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, it’s offering one free medium hot or iced LavAzza coffee to Paris Baguette Rewards members.

Happy National Coffee Day!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.