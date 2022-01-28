Great Falls wins 14th straight crosstown dual against CMR

GREAT FALLS — After an Irish Furthmyre pin at 145, the Great Falls High School Bison had a secure lead heading into the second half of the dual looking for their fourteenth straight win against their crosstown rival, Great Falls CMR.

Head Coach Aaron Jensen’s group showed grit down the stretch with their stud at 152, Calvin Carroll earning a 3-point win against a formidable Dylan Block.

Then AJ LaFurge at 160 and Bridger Stoll at 170 with back-to-back pins, it’s a close battle. Heading into 205, Bison now down 27-29 but luckily for them, they have Class AA favorite to win state, Brendan Lockart. He makes quick work of Jacob Reeves.

Up four in the final match at 285, a raucous home crowd in the old gym at Great Falls High propelled Bison’s Raven Hensley over Shawn Tadlock as Great Falls High wins their fourteenth straight against Great Falls CMR.

Both will enter the Eastern Divisional tournament February 4 and 5 before heading to the state tournament in Billings the following week.