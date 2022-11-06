Missing Endangered Person Alert issued for Busby mom and her kids

BILLINGS — Law enforcement is searching for a Busby mother and her three kids, missing since October 23 and believed to be in the Billings area.

On Sunday, November 6, 2022, the Montana Department of Justice and Billings Police Department issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert (MEPA) for Rhearae Newholy and her three children.

Family members are concerned that Newholy, 40 years old, may be suicidal and there is concern for the safety and well-being of her and her children.

Newholy is 5 foot 8, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be with her three children, Rayben Highwolf, 16-year-old female, 5 foot 4, 115 pounds, black hair brown eyes; Traya Swank, 12-year-old female, 4 foot 11, 93 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes; and Jason Twomoon, 5-year-old male, 3 foot 7, 43 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the location of Rhearae Newholy or her children, please contact the Billings Police at (406) 657-8200 or dial 9-1-1.



TRENDING ARTICLES

