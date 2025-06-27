Trending News (Friday, June 27, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Breezy with west-southwest winds sustained at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph across the plains and 40+ mph for the Rocky Mountain Front.

TRENDING TODAY:

30% of Great Falls crashes are along 10th Avenue South. Click here.

No serious injuries reported in large explosion and fire near Sidney. Click here.

Independence Day celebrations: keep safety in mind. Click here.

Prepping for the Augusta Rodeo. Click here.

10 Years Later: woman recounts near-fatal stabbing in Havre. Click here.

COMING UP:

DOG SHOW

Come enjoy the All Breed Dog Show from June 26 - June 29 at the Four Seasons Arena. Featuring FAST CAT, ATT Jumpers, along with vendors for both humans and dogs. Free Admission, Free Parking. All four days starting at 8 am. For more information, call 406-868-1170.

FORT BENTON SUMMER CELEBRATION

This year's event runs from June 27-29. It will feature live music, food vendors, face-painting, art and artists, crafts vendors, sidewalk chalk art, car show, a street dance, and much more. Click here for the full schedule.

NIGHT MARKET

The first of this summer's three Downtown Night Markets in Great Falls is coming up on Friday, June 27, from 5pm until 9pm along the 300 block and 400 block of Central Avenue. Browse unique crafts and art pieces from vendors and enjoy snacking from several food trucks. There will also be live music, a Building Active Communities Initiative active space, and a beer tent. There is no cost to attend. Upcoming Night Markets will be on July 25 (100 and 200 blocks of Central Avenue), and August 8 (500 and 600 blocks of Central Avenue).

WALK TO DEFEAT ALS

The event will be on June 28 at West Bank Park in Great Falls. Registration starts at 11:30am, the walk begins at noon. Create a team, join a team or join as an individual to collect donations. Donations are welcomed and go straight to ALS Association to help research. Click here for more information; click here to register.

TOBY'S HOUSE FUNDRAISER

The Lemelin Charity Cycle Ride will be on Saturday, June 28, from 8am until 10am at West Bank Park (200 Third Avenue NW) in Great Falls. Help us raise funds for Toby’s House Crisis Nursery in memory of Susan Lemelin! Peak instructor Susan Lemelin had a passion for fitness and loved cycling amongst many other things. Susan touched many lives and is well-known for her philanthropic efforts and commitment to making her community (and beyond) a better place. To honor and share Susan’s love for cycling, the Peak will be setting up 45 stationary bikes in West Bank Park. Four instructors will rotate every 30 minutes to lead the ride. Reserve a bike in any (or all) of the 30-minute blocks scheduled. For more information or to sign up, click here.