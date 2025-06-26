GREAT FALLS — GREAT FALLS — 10th Avenue South is a busy street, not just for daily drivers, but for tow truck drivers as well. Casey Pozder is a wrecker driver for Carnahan’s Towing, and sees collisions along that road often.

30% of Great Falls crashes are along 10th Avenue South

Pozder said, “Almost daily anyways.”

Now, the Great Falls Police Department 2024 crash data backs up Pozder.

Lieutenant Matt Fleming, Public Information Officer with the Great Falls Police Department, said, “We had 1147 traffic accidents last year in the city limits in Great Falls. 352 of those occurred on 10th Avenue South.”

Lieutenant Fleming explains that 30% of 2024’s crashes in the city occurred on 10th Avenue South.

Fleming said, “If you're asking what type of traffic infractions cause those, they vary across the board.”

While the data is staggering, there are ways to be safer.

Pozder said, “Slow down and stay off your phones. I think phones are the biggest problem.”

Remember: You would rather arrive to your destination late than get in an accident.

Pozder said, “Obey traffic signals, signs, markers in the roadway. Just obey the traffic laws and the traffic lights, and that would greatly reduce our traffic collision numbers.”