Trending News (Tuesday, July 1, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Sunny and hot. Daytime highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. A few PM clouds developing in the Helena area.

TRENDING TODAY

Montana History Museum welcomes new director. Click here.

Semi-trailer hauling pigs crashes near Wolf Creek. Click here.

Will rising costs affect Independence Day celebrations?. Click here.

Free summer concerts return to Library Park. Click here.

Semi-trailer hauling pigs crashes on I-15 near Wolf Creek

COMING UP:

AMATEUR RADIO EVENT

The Great Falls Masonic Amateur Radio Club will be holding a 13 Colonies Amateur Radio Event on Friday, July 4, from 10am-2pm at the Masonic Temple located at 821 Central Avenue in Great Falls. The club will have bottled water for sale and all proceeds will go to the Sun River Valley Historical Society. For more information, please send an e-mail to GFMARC@proton.me.