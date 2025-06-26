Free summer concerts return to Library Park

GREAT FALLS — Live music is back at Library Park this summer, offering a chance to enjoy local and regional bands in downtown Great Falls.

The Great Falls Public Library’s Summer Music Series kicks off Tuesday, July 1 from 7 to 9 p.m., featuring the Bozeman-based pop/rock band Savvy. According to their website, the band brings an energetic set list, featuring crowd-pleasing covers from a variety of artists, including everything from Blink-182 to Katy Perry.

Mac Attack will also be on site, serving up comfort food classics for anyone looking to grab a bite during the show.

The concert series runs every Tuesday from July through August and features a different style of music each week.

All shows are free and open to the public, so bring a blanket or chair and stop by to say hello.

Here is the full schedule:

July 1 - Savvy (pop rock)

July 8 - Pollo Loco (Western)

July 15 - Big Sky Country (Country)

July 22 - Tra Le Gael (Irish)

July 29 - The Sightliners (Original music/covers)

August 5 - Joel Corda (singer/songwriter)

August 12 - Foreshadow (Native Hip Hop)

August 19 - David and Diedre Casey (Folk/soul/American)

August 26 - The Strawberry Jam Band (Bluegrass)

In the event of bad weather, concerts will be moved indoors to the Cordingley Room. For more information, you can contact Jake Sorich at jsorich@greatfallslibrary.org or call at 406-453-0349.

The library is located at 301 2nd Ave North.

