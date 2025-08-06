Trending News (Wednesday, August 6, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Increasing clouds. Warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front moves through tonight bringing a few showers and stronger thunderstorms overnight.

TRENDING TODAY:

COMING UP:

FUNFEST

The annual Lion’s Family FunFest will be on Saturday, August 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lions Park (10th Avenue South and 27th Street). The event is being hosted by the Great Falls Lions Clubs and Great Falls Park and Recreation. The event is FREE to all participants thanks to the generosity of the Lions Clubs in Great Falls (Great Falls Lions Club and Sunrise Lions) and numerous local donors. It is the perfect event for families, neighbors, and friends to gather for a day filled with fun, food, entertainment, and celebration, with a special appearance by Louie the Lion, the Lions Club mascot.

MAMMOTH HUNT

People can experience what it’s like to throw atlatls and tomahawks and to shoot primitive bows and arrows during the annual Mammoth Hunt event at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park. The free event takes place on Saturday, August 9, and Sunday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here. First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Everyone's worried about their phone or computer spying on them these days. But, it's not your phone you have to worry about, it's your vacuum cleaner it's been gathering dirt on you for years.

