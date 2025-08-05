Great Falls community mourns the passing of Pam Alfred

The passing of Pam Alfred marks the end of a pioneering chapter in Great Falls sports history. As one of the first female basketball players in Montana high school sports, Alfred left an indelible mark on the community through her competitive spirit and positive attitude.

"She was a woman of God. She loved the Bible. She loved people. And her faith was her foundation," Bob Alfred, Pam's husband, said.

Born and raised in Montana, Pam spent nearly her entire life in the Big Sky State, with just a brief period away for education.

"Pam grew up here. Spent all but five years of her life here. The other four she spent at Montana State University, studying health and coaching. And then the other years, she taught in Belgrade for a year," Bob said.

Pam made history in women's high school sports in Great Falls, becoming part of the first generation of female basketball players in the state.

"She ended up being one of the first basketball players in Montana because they didn't start girls basketball until '73. And she played '73 and '74 for Great Falls High," Bob said.

Her competitive nature was evident even in her youth, with Bob sharing a favorite anecdote about her neighborhood basketball challenges.

"I remember one of my favorite stories. One of the neighbors, who I think was a couple years older, told me one time in my office that she used to go around the neighborhood hustling guys to play horse for quarter," Bob said.

Throughout her life, Pam maintained an unwavering competitive spirit.

"If I had a nickname for her, I'd call her the competitor. She loved to win, like we all do, but for her, it was about the competition," Bob said.

What defined Pam most was her consistently positive outlook on life.

"I've always been a three quarter. I'm not a half full glass person. My glass has always been at least three quarters full. And that's how she lived. Every single day of her life," Bob said.

Pam was also well-known in the community for her often humorous television commercials advertising her insurance agency.

The community's response to Pam's passing has been overwhelming, with social media flooded with tributes.

"The comments are all the same over and over and over. She was an amazing person. Very motivational, very encouraging. Fun to be around. She just...that's my Pam," Bob said.

A celebration of life for Pam will be on Monday, August 11, 2025 in the Great Falls High School auditorium at 10:30 am.

