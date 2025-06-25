Trending News (Wednesday, June 25, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Increasing clouds and warmer temperatures. Daytime highs in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm in northeastern Montana.

TRENDING TODAY



Measure allowing sale of public lands violates Senate rules. Click here.

BASF unveils canola innovation in Great Falls. Click here.

Great Falls mom sentenced for killing baby. Click here.

Rural leaders discuss economic development. Click here.

Miss Montana and Miss Montana's Teen crowned. Click here.

Literacy grant awarded to Valier school:

DOG SHOW

Come enjoy the All Breed Dog Show from June 26 - June 29 at the Four Seasons Arena. Featuring FAST CAT, ATT Jumpers, along with vendors for both humans and dogs. Free Admission, Free Parking. All four days starting at 8 am. For more information, call 406-868-1170.

FORT BENTON SUMMER CELEBRATION

This year's event runs from June 27-29. It will feature live music, food vendors, face-painting, art and artists, crafts vendors, sidewalk chalk art, car show, a street dance, and much more. Click here for the full schedule.

NIGHT MARKET

The first of this summer's three Downtown Night Markets in Great Falls is coming up on Friday, June 27, from 5pm until 9pm along the 300 block and 400 block of Central Avenue. Browse unique crafts and art pieces from vendors and enjoy snacking from several food trucks. There will also be live music, a Building Active Communities Initiative active space, and a beer tent. There is no cost to attend. Upcoming Night Markets will be on July 25 (100 and 200 blocks of Central Avenue), and August 8 (500 and 600 blocks of Central Avenue).