Weather Forecast: Sunny start to the week with a quick moving system on tap Tuesday

After starting the day with widespread rain and mainly mountain snow showers, our current system will begin to exit the region tonight. Breezy conditions will follow it out (especially for eastern Montana) where a Lake Wind Advisory is in place through 7pm for Fort Peck Lake.

Erin Yost

Lows Monday morning will range from the mid 20s to mid 30s (depending on lingering cloud cover). The day will showcase ample sunshine with near normal highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across the region.

Erin Yost

Clouds will increase throughout Monday evening as our next system approaches.

That system will knock temps down a few degrees for Tuesday with scattered showers (perhaps a little light mountain snow and a few weak thunderstorms) with an overall mainly cloudy day.

Building high pressure should keep things dry and a little warmer for us beginning Wednesday! Look for highs in the 60s with even warmer readings in the upper 60s to mid 70s for Thursday.

Cooler and unsettled conditions look to return slowly throughout Friday and into at least the first half of the weekend.