Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Man reported as escapee from Bozeman Re-entry Program

Roddy Willis White
Montana Department of Corrections
<b>Roddy Willis White</b>
Roddy Willis White
Posted at 3:06 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 17:10:38-04

Roddy Willis White has been reported as a walkaway/escapee from the Gallatin County Re-entry Program.

Staff noticed that White had not returned from work on Monday, July 10, at 10:30 pm. He was last seen at Burger King in Bozeman.

White is 27 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighs 155 pounds. He has a shaved head and tattoos on the right side of his face, neck, both right and left arms and right hand.

He has felony convictions in Flathead County for theft, burglary, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of White, you're asked to notify your nearest law enforcement agency.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!