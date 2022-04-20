Workers Wanted: Big Iron Truck & RV Wash LLC

Big Iron Truck & RV Wash LLC is hiring:

Type of Jobs: We are a brand-new truck wash opening in June 2022 We are a state-of-the-art automated truck wash for tractors, trailers, RVs, and anything in between. We will offer a variety of wash services including washouts for trailers. We are looking for self-motivated individuals to come join our fast-paced team. We are looking for full and part-time washers that must be able to stand for extended periods of time, in inclement weather and be able to lift 50lbs. Shifts vary as we are open at 6am and close at 10pm and are open 7 days a week.

Pay Scale: 14.00 to 16.00 per hour plus benefits

Where to Apply: You can apply in person at our sister company Turbo Auto Transport at 5001 49th St SW, Great Falls MT 59404 or call Javier at 406-781-3180 to inquire