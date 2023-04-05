Missoula high school lockdown caused by social media threat

(UPDATE, 1:31 p.m.) The Missoula Police Department said it is searching for Kathryna Moreno, who they say is a "person of interest" in the investigation.

Police say she is considered armed. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

PHOTO SHARED BY MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT

NOTE: Moreno is a juvenile and our policy is to not post photos of underage suspects. However, because police believe this person to be an active threat to the public, we have opted to publish this photo as a matter of public safety.

We will update you if we get more information.



(UPDATE, 12:20 p.m.) Hellgate High School remains in lockdown following several social media threats.

Police remains on the scene and are continuing to investigate the situation.

Some parents in the area have heard from their kids inside and they say they are safe but still in full lockdown.

As a result of the threat, all Missoula County Public Schools remain in a "soft-perimeter lockdown."

Students are not being allowed outside.

Additionally, the situation prompted Lolo School into a perimeter lockdown as a precautionary measure.

(UPDATE: 11:02 a.m.) Police are at the scene inside and outside Hellgate High School.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett tells MTN News the school was locked down due to a threat made over social media.

A message sent to MCPS parents states that "out of an abundance of caution all MCPS schools are in soft-perimeter lockdown."

Students are not being let outside at this time.

MCPS sent the following email to parents:

Families may have heard that Hellgate High School is in lockdown. Out of an abundance of caution, all MCPS schools are in a soft perimeter lock-in. The normal school day will continue as usual inside our buildings. Students will not be let outside for lunch, recess or other activities. More information will be shared when it is available.





The University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) issued an alert stating they are monitoring the situation and "currently there is no action needed on campus."

The Lolo School District sent a message to parents stating they are also under a perimeter lockdown until further notice. The message also states the move is a precautionary measure and that no threats have been made against Lolo School.

(1st REPORT, 10:50 a.m.) Hellgate High School in Missoula has been locked down.

Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is asking families not to approach the school at this time.

MCPS spokeswoman Tyler Christensen tells MTN News that students and staff are safe at this time.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter