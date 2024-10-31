Despite the number of dental hygienists in Montana increasing by 24% in recent years, supply is not keeping up with demand. Great Falls is home to the only dental hygiene program in the state, which has been expanding to combat the shortage.

Montana's dental hygienist shortage

Nationwide, numbers of dental hygienists have yet to recover since COVID, seeing an 8% reduction in dental hygienist employment. Further contributing to the shortage is the limited number of training programs available. Great Falls College MSU has the only accredited dental hygiene program in Montana.

Program Director for the Dental Hygiene Program at Great Falls College Rachael Bruce says that since COVID, the dental hygiene field has “lost a lot of retirees, and a lot of schools did not graduate hygienists during that time. So because of that, we're trying to catch back up. Montana is unique in that we're a rural state, and so we definitely see the need greater and in more areas than others."



Since starting in 2020 with 18 students, the program has expanded to accommodate 35 students, and is at full capacity this year. Bruce says, “I'd say the majority, maybe 80% to 90%, are from Montana, but we're starting to see a trickle from out of state, even from Canada. It's really exploding and we're trying to keep up with the need and the demand."

After earning a two year Associates of Applied Science degree, the students can begin their career in dental hygiene, with jobs in Montana projected to grow 11% over the next 5 years.

While the program brings dental hygienists to Great Falls, a recent workforce survey identified a greater need in other areas of the state. The MSU Great Falls Dental Hygiene Program is looking to expand to those areas as well utilizing satellite opportunities. Currently, they’re looking to expand into Bozeman, starting with five students there.

Bruce explains, “I'd love to reach just multiple areas throughout this rural state and try to help out the dentist where I can. It's just such a hugely beneficial career. If you're interested in health care, give it a try."