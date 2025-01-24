Calumet leak results in brief road closure in Great Falls

(UPDATE, JANUARY 24) Calumet Montana Refining said in a news release on Friday morning that at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, employees responded to a leak and removed the affected equipment from service.

As a precaution, Calumet requested the temporary closure of Smelter Avenue NE, which reopened approximately two hours later.

Calumet said there were no injuries, and all other refinery operations continued as normal.

They noted that while some odors were detected near the plant, air monitoring confirmed that there were no unsafe levels, and there was and is no risk to public health or the environment.

Initial cleanup of the leak has been completed.

(UPDATE, JANUARY 23, 10:23 p.m.) The City of Great Falls said in a news release that Calumet has acknowledged an incident has taken place at the plant, and the situation is being investigated with the aid of applicable agencies.

The news release says the incident was caused by a "hydrocarbon release," but did not provide specific details.

A hydrocarbon release refers to the unintentional or uncontrolled escape of gaseous or liquid hydrocarbons, such as oil or natural gas, from a processing, storage, or transportation system; essentially, it means a leak of oil or gas into the environment.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.

(1st REPORT, JANUARY 23, 9:47 p.m.) An incident at the Calumet refinery in Great Falls has resulted in a section of Smelter Avenue NE being closed.

At about 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, we began receiving reports that there was a police presence near the refinery, and traffic was being detoured.

Road closed near Great Falls refinery

As of 9:30 p.m. Smelter Avenue NE is closed to both lanes of traffic from Sixth Street to the intersection at Ninth Street/Old Havre Highway.

Traffic is being permitted north-south along the Ninth Street bridge.

A Great Falls police officer and a refinery spokesperson at the scene confirmed that the street closure is a "precaution," and that there is no danger to the public.

There are no reports at this point of any refinery employees being injured or ill.

We have received unconfirmed reports that there may have been some sort of leak at the refinery, and some people in the vicinity reported a noxious odor.

We contacted a Calumet spokesperson who declined to release any information at this time, but said that details will be released at some point.

We will update you when we get more information.