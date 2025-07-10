Hi-Line man recovering after being stabbed

A man is recovering after being seriously injured on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

According to family members, Mathew Sudan was involved in an altercation at Lake Elwell and was stabbed with a butcher knife.

They have not yet provided details of the altercation, but did say that a suspect has been taken into custody.

Sudan was stabilized in Chester and then flown to a hospital in Great Falls.

A GoFundMe states:

He was rushed into emergency surgery to remove and repair severely damaged intestines. Mat has since undergone a second surgery with a third planned as he heals. He’s currently facing a long road of healing, pain management, and uncertainty. Because of the seriousness of his injuries, both Mat and his wife, Valen, will be off work during his recovery. As you can imagine, the medical bills, lost wages, and travel costs are quickly adding up—and financial strain is becoming a reality.

We are trying to get more details about the incident, and will update you if we get more information.