Cascade City-County Health Department offering series of immunization clinics

GREAT FALLS — It may feel like summer, but fall weather is on the way which means flu season won't be far behind - and once again, the Cascade City-County Health Department is offering a series of immunization clinics.

The clinics offer a healthy option for patients and a learning experiencefor those administering the shots.

MSU nursing student Lily Kimmel is gaining some hands-on experience at the Cascade City County Health Department's latest walk in flu shot clinic.

“Sometimes I don't look forward to clinicals, but I actually came here last week and I loved it. It's really fun,” aid Kimmel. “I'm leaning towards going into population health, so I thought going to the city-county health department would be great. I love talking to people, getting to learn their backgrounds and where they're from.”

The Couer d’Alene, Idaho native is in her second year in the nursing program and helping fill a community need.

“We really do rely on our partners. So we work with HOSA, students both from CM Russell and Great Falls High,” said CCHD Health Department Officer Abigail Hill. “We also work with MSU nursing students. And so they team up with a nurse and have kind of a supervisor mentor and give those vaccines.”



Last week during the first clinic of the season, 35 people helped administer almost 600 vaccinations to more than 300 people. Those vaccines include both influenza and Covid.

“You can get your flu and your COVID shot at the same time,” said Hill. “You might see a temperature and some symptoms and that is just meaning that it's working. Your body is building that immune response so that when you do encounter flu or COVID, your body recognizes that and is able to respond.”

Hill says CCHD offers a couple options when it comes COVID vaccines.

MTN News

“The COVID vaccine that we're offering is Pfizer for private pay. And it's the new formulation. So it's the 2024-25 season,” said Hill. “If you don't have insurance, you might qualify for a no cost or reduced cost option as well through our vaccine for children and vaccine for adult program. And that shot is Moderna for those that are underinsured or uninsured.”

When it comes to the flu shot, CCHD is offering what’s known as flu block, a high dose shot. Hill says anyone over the age of six months can get it. She says some populations are more at risk for flu than others.

“If you're immunocompromised, meaning if you encountered the flu, you might be more at risk for being sicker, being hospitalized,” said Hill.

Hill reminds people that if they are feeling flu-like symptoms, to wait until you have recovered to get the vaccine.

“If you are struggling to get out of bed and you are not feeling well, it's not the best time to get any immunization,” said Hill. “It's just going to be harder for your body to build that immune response if it is already fighting another infection.”

Hill said getting a flu shot doesn’t guarantee you won’t get the flu, but getting vaccinated will cause symptoms to be less severe and may be the difference when it comes to hospitalization.

“It's just important to protect yourself, to protect your community as well,” said Hill

“I think it's important everyone gets vaccinated just to prevent the spread, to help the symptoms, to control how many cases are within the county or the state or in the country,” said Kimmel.

Upcoming clinics:

Friday, October 4, 2pm-5pm

Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) Station 1

109 9th St S, Great Falls

Saturday, October 5, 9am-2pm

Great Falls Public Library

301 2nd Ave N, Great Falls

Friday, October 11, 2pm-5pm

GFFR Station 2

731 7th St NW, Great Falls

Friday, October 18, 2pm-5pm

GFFR Station 3

3325 Central Ave, Great Falls

Friday, October 25, 2pm-5pm

GFFR Station 4

1800 Fox Farm Rd, Great Falls

No appointments are needed for any clinics. Please bring your insurance card. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for low- or no-cost immunizations.

If you are unable to attend a walk-in clinic, CCHD also offers immunizations at its downtown facility on a walk-in basis or by appointment. Please call 406-454-6950 if you wish to make an appointment to limit wait times, or click here to visit the CCHD website.