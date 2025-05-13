Cascade community discusses alternatives to Sheriff's Office contract

In the small town of Cascade, population 600, you won’t encounter a lot of crime. But when it does happen, there needs to be someone to respond, and that was the hot topic of discussion here Monday night.

A packed crowd gathered to discuss a proposed new contract from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office to cover law enforcement services for the town. At the crux of the debate, a nearly $20,000 increase over the current contract.

“It seems a little bit overreaching,” said Cascade Mayor Wes Seabolt.

Seabolt is among the many trying to understand the spike. One day later the Sheriff’s Office gave some answers.

MTN News talked with Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter who attributes the increase to rising operational costs.

Among them - the cost of patrol cars. Slaughter says patrol vehicles have nearly doubled from $41,000 in 2014 to $75,683 this year.

Slaughter says liability insurance premiums have also surged from $20,000 in 2019 to $380,0000.

Wages have also risen more than $13 per hour over the past seven years, with the average deputy sheriff now making $39.90 per hour compared to $25.96 per hour just seven years ago.

Slaughter said, “All those costs compound, and basically if we have a contract city where we provide law enforcement, they get a very small percentage of it, however we have to pass that compounding expense on to them.”

However, that may be more money than Cascade says it can afford.

Seabolt said, “All that money comes out of our general budget and we just don’t have that budget for the town of Cascade.”

That’s why Mayor Seabolt is now exploring other options including the creation of a town of Cascade Police Department.

Seabolt said, “And maybe even co-oping with other jurisdictions that maybe are in the same boat as we are.”

Slaughter said, “We completely respect their local government and respect the fact that if they want to start a municipality government and that's absolutely, totally within their rights.”

So what happens next? Well, the town still has a long way to go before they are ready to vote on anything, and they will be working toward an answer before the new five-year contract goes into effect on July 1st.

