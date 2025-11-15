Obituary: Tracy Alan Marquis

Tracy Alan Marquis, of East Helena, MT, passed away from natural causes at the age of 74 on November 6, 2025. Tracy was born March 30, 1951, in Warren, Minnesota, to William and Elna Marquis. He was the eighth out of nine siblings, and finished high school in Cascade, MT, before attending the University of Montana in Missoula, MT.

Deciding university life was not for him he returned to Cascade and worked in construction, which allowed him to meet with and marry the love of his life, Wynell Strandell. After they got married on April 24th, 1971, he worked for Glasgow Veterinarian Supply, Walco International, and finally Animal Health in Great Falls, MT.

Tracy loved to watch any collegiate sport and especially enjoyed football games with the University of Montana or Montana State University, but the "Griz" were his favorite. He had always had a love for the outdoors, both bird hunting and fishing, along with a passion for raising and training English Setter bird dogs. He had several dogs that he loved, but "Gunner," had a special place in both he and Wynell's hearts. After retiring from Animal Health in April of 2019, Tracy's love of fishing tended to take the leading role in his hobbies, and much of the time you could find them on their boat with many friends going through the Gates of the Mountains sightseeing and fishing.

Tracy was known for his big heart and even bigger bear hugs. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it, and his smile and laugh were as big as the Montana sky.

Tracy and Wynell were blessed with two sons, James and Phillip, and you could seldom have a conversation with him without hearing him talk with pride about his sons and his four granddaughters, Mathea, Sofia, Scarlett, and Ava.

Tracy is survived by his wife Wynell Marquis of East Helena, MT; sons James (Amy) Marquis of Great Falls, MT, and Phillip Marquis of Fairbanks, AK; granddaughters Mathea, Sofia, Scarlett, and Ava, brother Bob Marquis, brother-in-law Herb Gilmour, sisters-in-laws Loretta, Pam, and Caroline, far too many nieces and nephews to list and of course his pets, Dollar, Axel, Miss Kitty, grand-dog Jeff.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Elna Marquis; sisters Jackie(Roger) Strandell, Joyce (Bill) Curtis, Bonnie (Butch) Luraas, and Carole Gilmour; brothers, Bill Marquis, Harvey Marquis, Mike Marquis; nephews Kevin Marquis, Eric Gilmour, Lee Curtis, Tracy Curtis, Joel Strandell, and the best bird dog and friend he could have asked for, Gunner.