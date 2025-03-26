Cascade County will receive a new SWAT rescue vehicle

The Cascade County Sheriff's Department is adding a powerful new tool to its arsenal—an armored SWAT rescue vehicle. WATCH:

New SWAT rescue vehicle for Cascade County

A Life-Saving Investment

"Well, this is one of those vehicles that you hope you never really need," said Joe Briggs, Cascade County Commissioner. "But what it is, is it's a SWAT rescue vehicle."

The vehicle, built by Lenco Industries in Pennsylvania, costs over half a million dollars but is being completely funded by a Department of Homeland Security federal grant. This means that no local tax dollars will go toward funding the vehicle, and there won’t be any tax increases associated with the purchase.

Enhancing Regional Response Capabilities

"The county SWAT team does not have a vehicle that's armored to get them into position or to use for rescuing injured parties or hostages," Briggs explained. "And my understanding is the one the city has is reaching the end of its life."

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter emphasized that the new armored vehicle will primarily be used for the Central Montana High-Risk Unit, a combined SWAT team that serves not only Cascade County and Great Falls but also surrounding counties.

"It's a regional grant, and it fills a capacity that doesn’t exist at this point," Slaughter said.

Cost and Maintenance Considerations

Although the initial cost is covered by the grant, future maintenance expenses will come out of the sheriff's existing budget. While these costs are expected to increase as the vehicle ages, the new vehicle is not a military-specific vehicle, making maintenance easier and more affordable.

"It's lighter weight and a little smaller," Slaughter explained. "So a lot of the county bridges that might have lower weight requirements—this vehicle will be able to travel over them."

Briggs added that the vehicle is built on a standard chassis with standard engines, making it much less exotic than military gear, which helps in long-term upkeep.

Addressing Concerns About Militarization

As police departments across the country have been acquiring military or military-style vehicles, some community members worry about the militarization of local law enforcement.

"There are some local jurisdictions that basically have things that are like tanks," Briggs said. "I don't think that's the right messaging to send."

However, Slaughter pointed out that this vehicle will also serve as an armored ambulance capable of performing rescue operations during dangerous situations.

Protecting Officers in High-Risk Situations

When dealing with dangerous situations like drug cartels or heavily armed criminals, the need for such a vehicle becomes clear.

"They may have fully automatic weapons. They may have armor-piercing rounds. They may be equipped equally or maybe, unfortunately, better than our crew is," Briggs said. "So we need to be able to protect our SWAT officers."

A Safer Future for Cascade County

With the arrival of this new SWAT rescue vehicle, Cascade County is better prepared to respond to high-risk situations and ensure the safety of its officers and the community.