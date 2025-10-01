Cascade School evacuated due to a fire

GREAT FALLS — Cascade School has been evacuated due to a fire in the cafeteria. The fire broke out at about 11:20 a.m.

There are no reported injuries, and no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

School officials said that there will be an early dismissal today. Parents are asked to use the Central Avenue road to come to the school. There will be staff at the football field entrance to check your students out.

Please do not take your students until you have checked out with the staff.

At this time they are working on a plan for bus students.

All sports practices have been canceled for Wednesday.

We will update you as we get more information.