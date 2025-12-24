Obituary: Aiden Ray Copenhaver

Aiden Ray Copenhaver, age 21, was born July 15th, 2004, in Louisville, KY to parents Cory and Amanda Copenhaver. His family moved to Fairfield, MT a year later, where he spent the rest of his childhood.

He was part of 4-H, worked on swine projects, and somehow managed to snag blue ribbons every time, even with minimal prep. In high school he played football and did wrestling, where he formed a strong bond with his favorite coach, Mike May. He also began his rodeo career after begging his mom to let him ride. She cried for two weeks, but eventually gave in. He did compromise and promised he wouldn’t ride bulls. After breaking his arm at his first camp, he spent the summer with the Jacobs Rodeo crew, picking up the ins and outs of rough stock. He became a part of the rodeo community and met many good friends along the way. He spent a lot of time on the road with his favorite rodeo partner and biggest supporter, Junior Calf Boss Ribs.

Aiden graduated from Fairfield High School in 2023. After high school, he received a scholarship to Central Arizona College for rodeo. He met his good friend and travel buddy Cauy Betony, and they rode in the GCPRA circuit together when he decided school wasn’t his thing.

He moved back home in 2024 and began working for North MT Feeders Inc for a short time. Later in the year, Aiden began working for Marshall Willekes where he helped with calving, ranching, and the occasional mowing job. Aiden and Marshall did their best to keep each other in line, mostly so Dalayne wouldn’t end up starving them. He also became Huddy’s biggest fan while living out at the ranch. Aiden lived for riding saddle bronc. In 2026 he planned to start bull fighting for extra money because he “would already be at the rodeos so he might as well.”

In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all spending time with his friends. If he wasn’t at a rodeo, you could probably find him at Knight’s house. Keith and Jack were brothers to him. Aiden had too many friends to count, but a few that were always close to his heart. The start of his first friendship in 2nd grade was hardly ideal. After fist fighting on the playground, Cole and Aiden were forced to walk next to each other in the hallway, be partners for every project, and sit next to each other in class the rest of the year. They must have put their differences aside because Cole became Aiden’s first best friend.

Brayden and Cooper were his best fishing partners. He loved to tell the story of him and Brayden catching “Big Bertha” (a trout) with his laundry hamper in the drain ditch. He spent the last 6 months living with a good buddy, Dillon. One of their many adventures involved Aiden lending him an old saddle to get started on some broncs. For those of you who weren’t mentioned, know that you were loved dearly. Aiden was the epitome of a true friend. His smile lit up the room, and you could always count on him for a good laugh.

Aiden passed away on December 21st, 2025, from injuries sustained in a car accident, along with his best pal, Doddy, who he got six months ago and was training to be the best cow dog ever. She was by his side everywhere he went.

He was preceded in death by his “Papa” Michael Spencer; aunt Stephanie Potter; great grandparents Ray and Mary Ann Foreman, Joyce Copenhaver, and “Mamaw” Betty Black. Aiden is survived by his parents; sister Olivia (Austin) Leach, grandparents Malvin and Marylin Copenhaver, Denise Spencer; aunts and uncles Casey (Amy) Copenhaver, Jami (Rick) Bray, Eric Potter; cousins Carly, Chloe, Logan, and Greg; and more friends than anybody could count.

Services will be held at Fairfield High School Gymnasium on Monday Dec. 29th at 11:00 am. There will be a public viewing from 10-11am for those who want to attend. Burial will take place at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Reception to follow at Choteau Pavillion.

