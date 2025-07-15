Cascade woman dies in car accident

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, July 12, 2025, Michelle "Meesh" Coumaros of Cascade died unexpectedly in a car accident, leaving behind her 11-month-old daughter Hunter.

Details of the accident have not been released.

She is also survived by her mother, Sue Coumaros

A GoFundMe has been created to help her daughter and her mother.

It states, in part:

Meesh was the life of every gathering, known for her big heart and her unwavering love for her family. She embraced the Big Sky lifestyle and was always ready to help others, often putting their needs before her own. Meesh worked tirelessly to provide for Sue and Hunter, and her generosity touched countless lives in the community. Now, as her family faces unimaginable loss, we want to come together to support them. The funds raised will go directly toward funeral costs and immediate living expenses for Sue and baby Hunter.

More than $6,200 has been donated already; if you would like to donate, click here.