CERT hosts training seminar in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — After a two-year hiatus, the Cascade County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) team conducted a training program for members of the community on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The team was aided by Missoula County's CERT team.

Volunteers learned how to provide medical attention to an unresponsive individual, CPR, basic fire suppression, and more.

The aim is to provide knowledge for citizens so they can directly help if emergency services have yet to arrive.



One volunteer cited the recent failure to pass the Public Safety Levy as a reason for getting involved. She believes now more than ever, first responders need the support of the community.

Cascade County CERT will conduct more training sessions in the near future; click here to visit the Facebook page, or call 406-454-6900 for more information.