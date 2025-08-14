Combine catches fire outside Great Falls, flames quickly spread

At about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2025, several miles northeast of Great Falls near Morony Dam Road, a harvest came to a sudden stop when a combine caught fire. The fire quickly spread, burning roughly 45 acres before crews were able to knock it down.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch:

Combine catches fire outside Great Falls and quickly spreads

There were no serious injuries reported.

Black Eagle Fire Department’s Ray Eklund was among the first on the scene.

He described the fast-moving situation: “The combine started on fire, I'm not sure how it started yet. We're going to go out and check that as soon as the fire is out and we get all mopped up. I was first on scene, then Cascade County Sheriff's Department got here and then my two brush trucks got here and my tender.”

Luckily, nearby train tracks acted as a natural barrier, helping keep the fire from spreading.

Within about 15 minutes, firefighters had the flames under control.

Mutual aid arrived from surrounding communities, including Vaughn, Sun Prairie, Gore Hill, Manchester, and Montana Air National Guard.

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office also responded and will conduct a routine investigation into the cause of the fire.

Eklund emphasized the importance of completing a thorough mop-up, and making sure no hotspots remain that could reignite in the windy conditions.

Crews remained on scene to ensure the area was fully safe.

(1st REPORT, 5:58 p.m.) Emergency crews are responding to a wildland fire northeast of Great Falls.

It sparked at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Wildland fire sparks northeast of Great Falls

The fire is centered southeast of the county landfill, and north of Morony Dam Road.

Initial reports indicate that a piece of farm equipment caught fire, and the flames spread to the field, but that has not been confirmed by officials at the scene.

As of 5:50 p.m., it has burned an estimated 100 acres.

There are no reports of any injuries.

We will update you as we get more information.