Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Great Falls teen Pyper Journot reported missing

Great Falls teen Pyper Journot reported missing
Family Photos
Great Falls teen Pyper Journot reported missing
Great Falls teen Pyper Journot reported missing
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department on Wednesday posted a missing person alert for Pyper Journot.

The agency said that 15-year old Pyper was last seen on Friday, February 6, 2026, at her home along the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue NW.

Pyper’s family and Police Officer Ritton believe Pyper is a runaway, and they are concerned for her safety.

Pyper's mother posted on Friday: "She was picked up on the northwest side of town about 945 this morning. I do not know by who or what vehicle. She knows the person, I do not. I do not know what she was wearing."

According to the GFPD, she may be staying in Cascade County, outside the city limits of Great Falls.

TRENDING
Butte woman sentenced for deadly hit-and-run Closing: The Pit Stop in Black Eagle; Maria's in Great Falls Cut Bank homicide victim has been identified Texas Roadhouse opens in Great Falls

Ritton also has reason to believe she may be trying to get to Vancouver, Washington.

Pyper is 5'8" tall, about 125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about where Pyper may be, you're asked to call the non-emergency line at 406-455-8599 and give the dispatcher report number CFS 25-08075, or send a direct message to the GFPD Facebook page.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Great Falls Police Department on Wednesday posted a missing person alert for Pyper Journot

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App