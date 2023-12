Emergency crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Vaughn.

The fire reportedly started before 4 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Firefighters are battling very gusty winds.

Details are limited at this point, but the chief of Vaughn Fire/Rescue told KRTV that the structure is a "total loss."

There is on word at this point on whether anyone has been injured, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you when we get more information.