Emergency crews respond to fire near Great Falls

(UPDATE, 3:27 pm) The fire began in or near a shed and burned about five acres in the surrounding field, but did not damage any nearby homes or buildings.

There were no injuries to any people or animals.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 2:38 pm) Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire on Gore Hill just southwest of Great Falls.

The fire reportedly sparked at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2024, sending smoke billowing, and seen across town.

Initial reports indicate that the fire started in or near a shed and spread into the nearby field.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get details.

