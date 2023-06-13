GFPS Summer Meals program is up and running

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Public Schools knows that no kid should go hungry, and they’re doing their part again this year; the district recently started up its popular summer meals program.

Riverview Elementary School cafeteria leader Rae Funston loves her job so much that for the past four years, she’s carried it over to the summer, handing out meals for the program.

There’s one thing that keeps her coming back: “The kids. I enjoy the kids,” said Funston. “They are a blast.”

The USDA-approved program makes eight stops daily, Monday through Friday through August 10th, with the exception of July 3rd and 4th.

The meals make a big difference for hungry kids.

“They come to school hungry and then in the summertime, they really don't get the food they were supposed to have,” said Funston. “So it is very important. It's a great program.”

From ham sandwiches to spaghetti, mashed potatoes with gravy on a bun to yogurt and cheese sticks, the program offers a wide variety of options.

“It varies a lot. It's not always the same thing,” said Funston. “We have peanut butter and jelly, Uncrustables, all kinds of stuff.”

Rae Funston (MTN News)

The program is available to all kids under the age of 18, as long as they’re accompanied by a parent.

Funston looks forward to serving the meals as much as the kids look forward to getting them.

“We pull up on some places and there's a line. They look forward to it,” said Funston. “They're all smiles. They wait for us. You know, it's cool to see.”

Here is a list of times and locations for the summer meal program:

Paris Gibson Education Center Breakfast 8:00 am – 10:00 am

Lunch 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Chief Joseph Elementary 10:55 am –11:10 am

Sunnyside Elementary 11:30 am –11:45 am

Riverview Elementary 12:05 pm – 12:20 pm

Rhodes Park 12:40 pm – 12:55 pm

Gibson Park 1:05 pm – 1:20 pm

Hosted by Park Pals:

Carter Park 10:30 am – 11:15 am

West Kiwanis Park 11:30 am – 12:15 pm

The district estimates on a typical summer day, the number of meals distributed is in the hundreds.

“It's an awesome program. Everybody should come out and enjoy the sun and get a free lunch,” said Funston.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter