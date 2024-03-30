Watch Now
Grant will help Sun Prairie upgrade water and sewer system

Posted at 10:32 AM, Mar 30, 2024
In the video above, Owen Skornik-Hayes reports from Sun Prairie, which recently received a $40,000 grant to complete a water and wastewater systems capital improvements plan.

The Montana Department of Commerce said that 32 Montana communities will each receive a portion of the $1 million grant funding to help develop and plan infrastructure projects to increase the health and safety for communities and residents.

Roland Martin, board president of Sun Prairie Water & Sewer, said, “There is a lot that needs to be done. I would like to see everything replaced, but that is financially impossible. I'd like to see the waterlines replaced. but you're talking millions and millions of dollars to do that."

