High-speed chase in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who saw a high-speed chase on Thursday, March 20, to contact the agency.

The agency said that at about 2:47 p.m., deputies were involved in a chase that started on Meadows Loop, traveled down McIver Road, and Central Avenue West.

Two structure fires in Great Falls on Saturday

During the chase, the vehicle drove by other drivers at high rates of speed.

While on Central Avenue West, deputies saw the vehicle drive at a high rate of speed by people walking in the area.

If you are one of these people, you're asked to contact Deputy Logan Livingston via email: llivingston@cascadecountymt.gov.