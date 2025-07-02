"Customer Advisory" issued for ice from Great Falls Ice Company

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade City-County Health Department in Great Falls has issued a "customer advisory" for ice from Great Falls Ice Company.

The CCHD said in a news release on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, that Great Falls Ice is an unlicensed facility at 2801 Great Bear Avenue in Great Falls, and that ice made at the facility is from an "unapproved source."

The vendor is not currently licensed or certified in accordance with local health and safety regulations.

The CCHD said that ice from the manufacturer has been sold to retail locations throughout Cascade County, and that the ice may be contaminated and may not be safe for human consumption.

Actions Taken by CCHD:

• As of July 2, 2025, the Health Department has directed Great Falls Ice Co. to discontinue all ice production until the facility meets licensing requirements

• Retail food establishments have been notified of the unapproved source which may have been distributed to their location

The CCHD advises people to avoid consuming ice from Great Falls Ice Company.

If you have questions, you're advised to call the CCHD at 406-454-6950.