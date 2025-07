A structure fire in Great Falls killed a woman and her two pets on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that it happened on the 1100 block of Second Avenue SW.

GFFR said the fire claimed the life of an elderly woman and her dog and her cat.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.

There is no word at this point on the cause of the fire.

We will update you when we get more information.