Little Shell Tribe announces plans for major event center and resort

GREAT FALLS — On the eve of the fifth anniversary of federal recognition, the Little Shell Tribe has announced plans for the Little Shell Event Center & Resort on Mount Royal (also known as "Hill 57") on the northwest side of Great Falls. The Little Shell Tribe, headquartered in Great Falls, includes more than 5,000 enrolled members around the state.

In a news release, the tribe stated that the project will feature a 200-room hotel and a 10,000-square foot multi-purpose event space.

Plans also include a 500-machine gaming facility, a bowling alley, an arcade, an indoor water park, a 9,700-seat arena for entertainment and sports, and several dining options.

In an interview with MTN on Wednesday regarding housing plans on Hill 57, a tribal leader emphasized that while federal recognition brings federal funding, it does not cover the tribe's full needs.

Colleen Hill, the executive council secretary-treasurer, noted that the tribe is seeking innovative ways to bridge this gap.

"We're trying to think outside the box and do what we can, and then starting to build up our economic development to be able to do all that we want to do and be self-sufficient," said Hill.

The tribe stated that the project will significantly boost economic development, creating about 500 jobs during construction and 430 full-time jobs once operational.

The initiative is projected to generate $65 million in annual sales in Cascade County, more than $21 million in annual wages, and $7.7 million in annual tax revenue.

The news release says the revenue generated will help address critically needed services for Little Shell tribal citizens, including health care, housing, government, and other social services.

It also notes that the proposal marks the first step in a multi-year process; at this point, there is no word on the planned starting date or estimated completion date for the project.

Click here to see the news release (PDF).