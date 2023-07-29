Watch Now
Montana State Fair underway in Great Falls

Montana State Fair in Great Falls (July 2023)
Posted at 12:36 AM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 02:43:02-04

The 2023 Montana State Fair in Great Falls kicked off on Friday, July 28, at the Montana ExpoPark, and will run through Saturday, August 5.

Montana State Fair kicks off in Great Falls

Here are the headliner acts scheduled to perform:

  • Chris Janson: Sunday, July 30
  • Toby Mac: Monday, July 31
  • Josh Turner: Tuesday, August 1
  • Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: Wednesday, August 2
  • The Commodores: Friday, August 4
  • AWOLNation: Saturday, August 5

The fair will also feature a carnival and rides; horse racing; competitive exhibits for Ag producers, artists, and others; craft and art vendors; Big Sky Pro Rodeo; and of course "fair food."

Fair Hours

  • Weekends - Noon to Midnight
  • Weekdays - Noon to 11 pm

Fair Gate Admission Cost

  • Adults: 18 to 59 - $9
  • Children: 5 and under are free
  • Seniors: 60 and older -  $6
  • Youth: 6 to 17 - $6

For more information, click here to visit the event website.

