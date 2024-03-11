Montana women gear up for the Rebelle Rally

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, reporter James Rolin talks with Tobi Hlavnicka and Carolina Carlson of Montana, who are preparing to participate in the Rebelle Rally.

The event website states: "The name of the game is pace and precision. You do not need to be a professional driver or have a race vehicle. The Rebelle is designed for 4×4 and X-Cross vehicles, and takes place on the stunning dirt roads, double tracks, trails, and sand dunes of the vast American West. Whether you are new to off-road or a seasoned pro, our goal is to challenge you to embrace and enhance your driving and navigation skills for your future journeys – wherever they may lead you."

