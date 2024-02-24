Sheriff's deputy shot west of Great Falls

A Cascade County Sheriff's deputy was shot on Friday, February 23, 2024, several miles west of Great Falls.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in an email at 6:07 pm: "We can confirm one of our Deputies has been shot, he is in stable condition and receiving medical attention."

Just after 5 p.m., KRTV received word that law enforcement officers were staged near a residence along Wexford Lane just south of McIver Road.

At this point, no details have been released about what caused the shooting, whether anyone has been arrested, or whether anyone else has been injured.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get more information.