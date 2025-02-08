Survey provides insight into homelessness in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — There are around 250 homeless individuals each year in Cascade County. Great Falls has several organizations that are aimed at helping to find those individuals permanent housing.

Working to help the homeless in Great Falls

“The next step is ‘what can we do to help those people experiencing homelessness?’ our ultimate goal is to get them permanently housed, you know, especially in the weather we're experiencing now, we want them to be safe,” explained Gary Owen, president of United Way of Cascade County.

Several volunteer groups participated in the point in time (PIT) count at the end of January, to help get an idea of the number of unsheltered people in Cascade County.

Sarah Eckman said, “Based on those results, we can let Opportunities Inc. know what we're looking at, food pantries, even here at NeighborWorks Great Falls, ‘what kind of need there is for affordable housing?’”

“For a lot of funding opportunities, you need that kind of data to demonstrate the need in your community and just an understanding and awareness for all of us to know what the homeless situation is in our community,” said Owen.

After receiving the data collected from the survey, organizations that assist the homeless community will know better what resources are needed.

“We also coordinate what we call ‘cold weather services.’ We put out information on where they can go during the day, where they can go at night; some organizations have different policies based on the weather. If it's below freezing, they'll allow people in that otherwise they may not allow in,” Owen said.

The PIT survey will also provide data on the root causes of homelessness in the area.

“They’re asked ‘from the last place you stayed, why did you have to leave? Was it because you couldn't afford to stay there? Was it because of a substance abuse issue or domestic violence issue?’ So, you look at that kind of data and it helps you see what the resources are that can be matched up with those needs,” added Owen.

This not only allows Opportunities Inc. and United Way to know what the homeless situation is in Cascade County, but also which organizations need additional resources and funding to provide their services.