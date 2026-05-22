Town of Belt issues '"boil water advisory'

GREAT FALLS — The town of Belt said on Friday, May 22, 2026, that a "boil water advisory" has been ordered.
According to the Public Works Department, the drinking water tested positive for e-Coli bacteria on Monday, May 18; additional samples collected on May 20 confirmed the presence of the bacteria.
The agency says the cause and source have not yet been determined, and that workers are taking all appropriate courses of action to resolve the issue.
The advisory says that they are conducting a thorough investigation, and will be chlorinating and disinfecting the distribution system.
Residents should use only boiled or bottled water for drinking, food preparation, making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes until further notice.
If you have any questions, you can call Mayor Travis Page at 406-868-9636, or City Hall at 406-277-3621.
From the US Food & Drug Administration website:
E. coli are mostly harmless bacteria that live in the intestines of people and animals and contribute to intestinal health. However, eating or drinking food or water contaminated with certain types of E. coli can cause mild to severe gastrointestinal illness. Some types of pathogenic (illness-causing) E. coli, such as Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), can be life-threatening.
People infected with pathogenic E. coli can start to notice symptoms anywhere from a few days after consuming contaminated food or as much as nine days later. Generally, the symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting.
Due to the range in severity of illness, people should consult their health care provider if they suspect that they have developed symptoms that resemble a(n) E. coli infection.