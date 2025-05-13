CASCADE — The town of Cascade held a town hall meeting to discuss their contract with the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, which could be costing them thousands of extra dollars if they take on this contract as-is.

The new contract the Sheriff’s Office proposed for the town of Cascade would be a large increase in cost.

Tommy Lynch reports:

Town of Cascade discusses alternatives to Sheriff's Office contract

Wes Seabolt, Mayor of Cascade, said, “It seems a little bit overreaching. And I'm trying to be as transparent as possible to the residents of Cascade so that they kind of know what's going on.”

Seabolt explained that the town has increased rates to the Sheriff’s office 34% for inflation over the past decade. Now, the office wants to add on an additional 29% hike.

Seabolt said, “All that money comes out of our general budget, and we just don't have that budget for the town of Cascade, you know, like that, so we would have to look at options of, like, cutting some services or amenities for the town.”

Cascade is not the only town seeing this issue. Sally Miller traveled from Belt to attend the town hall to look for a shared solution.

Miller said, “Is it possible also for these cities to negotiate the 29% increase and maybe drop it down [in] increments throughout the contract of five years?”

While there may be solidarity to see a town struggling like your own, Miller’s main feeling is frustration.

Miller said, “I'm hopeful then that the two cities can kind of merge their ideas, their better ideas, and perhaps get to a conclusion that would be beneficial to the Sheriff's Department and to the cities involved,”

The new contract would go into effect on July first, and Seabolt is looking for an answer before then.

Seabolt said, “The consensus tonight to me, I think it gives me a direction of travel, of maybe looking at our own police chief for the town and maybe even co-oping with, you know, other jurisdictions that maybe are in the same boat as we are.”

Cascade town officials are urging the residents to stay connected with the town and to ask questions, and hopefully they can work together to find the best solution.