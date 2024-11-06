University of Providence expands MHA program with two concentrations

The University of Providence has expanded their Masters in Healthcare Administration program by adding two new concentrations Health Justice and Community Health, diving into topics like healthcare inequity and social determinants of health.

Previously, the Masters in Health Administration program’s only concentration was Leadership. The program now offers three concentrations students in their first year of the Master’s program can choose from.

University of Providence adds concentrations to MHA program

Faculty recognized a need for healthcare leaders to have background knowledge in social and economic policies that create unequal healthcare access to help them better eliminate healthcare disparities within under-resourced communities. As a result, they have added concentrations in Health Justice and Community Health to the program.

Interim Dean of the School of Health Professions says, “What we're focusing on is not just the health care leadership skills, but also what keeps individuals from being able to access health care. Why, despite improving access in and different variables like that, aren't we continuing to see an increase in our health care outcomes? For example, having health insurance, while absolutely necessary, isn't enough. Just because you have health care insurance, for example, doesn't mean that you have money for copays and insurance”.

The program has been offering certificates in Health Justice and Community Health Investment, but the Health Justice and Community Health concentrations will dive deeper into social ethics of healthcare and how healthcare administrators can provide better support to communities affected by health inequities. MHA Program Director Deanna Melton-Riddle says faculty saw “the need as it relates to developing and cultivating health care leaders in these areas. We felt it was necessary to zone in on specific areas where health care leaders could serve”.

Many graduate students enrolled in the program are already working healthcare professionals, and these programs will strengthen their knowledge and ability to improve health within the community. The program is also entirely virtual, allowing more flexibility and work life balance. Melton-Riddle says, “These programs will equip students, whether you're currently in the healthcare profession, whether you're looking to get into the healthcare profession, or whether you're transitioning over from another career and you really just want to be involved, to provide advocacy for the needs of communities”.

