Board members wanted for Havre Senior Center

MTN News
HAVRE — The Havre Senior Center is soliciting volunteers to serve as advisory board members to help make an impact on the community.

Representatives for the senior center say those interested can send in an application letter to be considered for the positions.

The advisory board provides oversight for the budget, grant funding for improvements, and the food program at the facility.

Hill County Commissioner Shari Williams outlined her priorities once the advisory board is fully staffed.

"I would like to see our bylaws get updated, our mission statement get reviewed. You know, those basic things that should be done from the beginning with a fresh board? Yeah. And then go forward with budgeting," Williams said.

Williams encourages anyone in Hill County who has interest in the senior center to come forward and make a difference in the community.

For more information call the Havre Senior Center at 406-265-5464.

