Every St Patrick's Day weekend, you'll find the Shamrock Shootout taking over Cut Bank, where top racquetball players from around the area come to hang out and play ball.

WATCH:

Cut Bank preps for annual Shamrock Shootout

Rod Cline started the shootout in 1984 as a way to play a game he loved, and now, he runs the biggest racquetball tournament in the state of Montana.